Adam Copeland wins the TNT title

Via Michael Riba’s AEW Worlds End PPV Recap…

AEW TNT Championship – No Disqualification Match

Christian Cage (c) (w/Mother Wayne and Nick Wayne) vs. Adam Copeland

Copeland attacks Cage on the stage and beats him down to ringside. Copeland slams Cage into the barricade and slams him into the announcers’ table. Copeland gets Cage into the ring and chokes him with his vest. Copeland delivers forearm shots and sends him off the ropes, but Cage ducks to the outside. Copeland follows, but Cage delivers shots and slams him into the barricade. Copeland comes right back and slams Cage’s knees into the ring steps. Copeland tries to Stomp on Cage’s head on the steps, but Cage dodges it and runs through the crowd. Copeland follows and beats him down. Copeland dives off of a walkway and takes Cage down. Copeland beats Cage back to ringside and drops him with a flying clothesline from the barricade. Copeland gets Cage back into the ring and delivers right hands in the corner. Copeland charges, but Cage dodges and sends him to the floor.

Cage stomps on Copeland’s head on the steps and gets him back into the ring. Cage goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out. Cage grabs a kendo stick and hits Copeland in the back with it a few times. Cage chokes Copeland with the kendo stick and works over his neck. Nick gives Cage a couple of chairs, and Cage hits Copeland with one of them before putting it on his neck and standing on it. Cage applies a Boston Crab with the chair still on Copeland’s neck, but Copeland powers out. Nick gives Cage a metal rod and he swings it at Copeland, but Copeland dodges it and drops Cage with a neck-breaker. Copeland hits Cage in the head with the kendo stick, and then hits him across the back with it a few times. Copeland takes Cage down and applies a cross-face submission, but Cage grabs the metal pipe. Copeland steals it and uses it in the cross-face, but Cage makes it to the ropes to pull himself free.

Copeland grabs a ladder and puts it in the ring. Copeland puts the ladder in the ropes, and then sends Cage face-first into it. Cage comes back with a shot with the kendo stick, and then drops Copeland with a neck-breaker. Cage sets the ladder up and climbs, but Copeland climbs the other side. Copeland goes for a suplex, but Cage delivers a few shots. Cage delivers a sunset flip power bomb off the ladder and goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out. Cage and Nick set a table up on the outside and Cage grabs Copeland. Copeland delivers a few shots and goes for a Spear through the ropes, but Nick pulls Cage out of the way. Copeland goes after Cage with a chair and hits him in the back with it. Cage gets back into the ring, but Copeland hits him with the chair again. Copeland delivers an impaler DDT on the chair and sets up for a Conchairto. Nick gets in the ring to steal the chair, but ducks out of the ring after Copeland goes after him.

Cage delivers a low-blow and goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out. Cage puts a table in the corner and sets up for the Spear, but Copeland dodges it and throws the chair at Cage’s face a few times. Copeland spears Cage through the table and goes for the table, but Mother Wayne pulls the referee out of the ring. Nick hits Copeland in the back of the head with the title, and then drops Copeland with Wayne’s World on the floor. Nick gets Copeland back into the ring and Cage delivers the Killswitch for a two count. Cage and Nick set the table on the floor on fire and Cage tries to throw Copeland through it, but Copeland counters and drops Cage with a Spear. Copeland delivers shots to Nick on the apron and puts more lighter fluid on the table. Copeland lights the table on fire again and power bombs Wayne onto it, but Wayne goes over the side and the table flips over and goes out.Cage tries to hit Copeland with the title, but Copeland delivers a low blow. Copeland drops Cage with the Killswitch and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW TNT Champion: Adam Copeland

-After the match, Killswitch appears in the ring and attacks Copeland. Killswitch chokeslams Copeland on top of a set up chair and then goes to hand his contract to the referee. Cage gets in the ring and asks for the contract, but Killswitch hesitates. Cage whispers something in Killswitch’s ear, and then Killswitch gives him the contract and leaves the ring. The referee says it’s official and the bell rings. Cage delivers a Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW TNT Champion: Christian Cage

