WWE superstar ties the knot

WWE held a “holiday tour” live event in Las Vegas, NV on Friday night. Just prior to the show, Smackdown’s Shotzi posted the following message on Instagram…

“JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I’ll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception!”

Shotzi and Bianca Belair have been victorious over Bayley and Iyo Sky at the other live events during the week.

