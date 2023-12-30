WWE Holiday Tour / Las Vegas, Nv / Sat Dec 29, 2023

AJ Styles and The OC: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat Grayson Waller and Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. MMA Fighter Forrest Griffin, watching on Row 1, chases Pretty Deadly out of the arena post-match.

Butch defeats Austin Theory.

Bobby Lashley defeats Cameron Grimes.

Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa.

The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (with Bobby Lashley) defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro.

Shotzi and Bianca Belair defeat Damage Control: Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky.

Main Event: Steel Cage Match: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso.

Thanks to @puffr31s in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

