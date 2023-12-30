Worlds End 2023 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, AEW presents Worlds End on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

PPV: MJF vs Samoa Joe for the AEW World title; Toni Storm vs Riho for the AEW Women’s title; Christian Cage vs Adam Copeland in a No DQ match for the TNT title; Julia Hart vs Abadon for the TBS title; Eddie Kingston vs Jon Moxley for the AEW Triple Crown title; Swerve Strickland vs Keith Lee; Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Konosuke Takeshita, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Sting, and Darby Allin; Miro vs Andrade El Idolo; Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia vs Brody King, Jay White, Jay Lethal, and Rush.

ZERO HOUR: Hook vs Wheeler Yuta for the FTW title; Kris Statlander vs Willow Nightingale; 20-man Battle Royale with the winner earning a future shot at the TNT title.

The Zero Hour kicks off a 7PM ET on AEW’s social media properties while the pay-per-view will start at 8PM ET on Bleacher Report and Triller TV internationally.

