The Undertaker reveals his Mount Rushmore of talkers in wrestling

In a video published to his Six Feet Under YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed his Mount Rushmore of talkers in wrestling…

Arn Anderson: “Coming in at number 4, my dark horse, Double A, Arn Anderson. Arn had that unique ability to make you feel what it was he was gonna do in the match. Such an eloquent talker. He never stumbled on his words. He had a thought, and he relayed it in a way that made you believe that everything he said was gonna happen. It was phenomenal. Absolutely one of the best ever.”

The Rock: “Coming in at number 3, ‘If you smell what The Rock is cooking.’ Look, I don’t care whose list you put who on. If you don’t have The Rock on your top 4, you’re crazy. The things he came up with, the ingenuity, such an entertaining guy. Like him or hate him, doesn’t really matter. When it came to work on the stick, he’s on my Mount Rushmore.”

Ric Flair: “Again, I’m gonna go back to the past a little bit…..Number two. I got the ‘Nature Boy,’ Ric Flair. He’s still cutting them promos today all these years, the styling and the profiling, rocking the alligator shoes, doing it like only he can do, riding space mountain. He’s got more catchphrases than Tom Brady has Super Bowl rings. ‘The Nature Boy,’ he could flat put it out there, and he could get wound up. And the more wound up he got, the more engrossed you would get in his promo. Incredible promo work.”

Dusty Rhodes: “Number one on my mic work. The working man, he’s wined and dined with kings and queens and ate pork and beans. I mean, the son of a plumber, if you will. My God, the man was a master on the mic,” Taker said. “Just a true American icon. ‘The American Dream.’ That’s right, Texas’ own The American Dream Dusty Rhodes baby. Now, remember, though, this was only the wrestler’s edition, managers were excluded. And look for any of the boys that are watching this that think that you were good on the mic and I didn’t mention your name. Don’t send me shade my way. It’s all to work. Get over yourself.”

