Notes on Carmelo Hayes and Charlie Dempsey

– NXT’s Charlie Dempsey officially is in Japan for his AJPW tour. He will face either Kento Miyahara or Nakajima for the Triple Crown on Wednesday.

– WWE Star Discusses Possibility of a Hurt Business Revival

During an interview with vibe.com, WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes commented on potentially being part of a new version of The Hurt Business faction…

“Shoot, that’d be cool. Right now I’m so focused on what I got going on here in NXT. It’s going to take a lot more than just showing up and dapping me up to get me over there. I’m not thirsty for any membership. If they want me, they can holler at me and we can talk business. Respect to them [,though,] because they’re my brothers for real.”

“I feel like every Black wrestler that I’ve met has just shown so much love. Like Booker T, even Big E, just from top to bottom. It’s just like an unspoken camaraderie in a lot of ways. Booker for example, he wants the best for all talent, but Black talent as well. Booker T’s has been a huge advocate for helping with my progress.”

