PWInsider reports the big factor in Kevin Dunn’s decision to retire is the changes that have been made to WWE production internally post-Endeavor acquisition.

Dunn was “never going to do anything that was dictated” to him, as opposed to how he personally oversaw production in the past.

It’s not an issue of creative but two differing versions of how things should be run from a TV production perspective as WWE seeks to cut costs

