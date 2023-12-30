Killer Khan passes away

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the passing of Killer Khan (real name Masashi Ozawa) today, one day after he passed away at the age of 76.

Local media reports in Japan are listing that Khan collapsed while at his bar yesterday and was rushed to the hospital but was unable to be saved. His cause of death is listed as a ruptured artery.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Masahi Ozawa, better known to wrestling fans as Killer Khan, at the age of 76. Our deepest sympathies go to his family, friends and fans. In memoriam:https://t.co/Ff07qlqaKI pic.twitter.com/JDIqgEdbDG — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 30, 2023

