Killer Khan passes away

Dec 30, 2023 - by staff

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the passing of Killer Khan (real name Masashi Ozawa) today, one day after he passed away at the age of 76.

Local media reports in Japan are listing that Khan collapsed while at his bar yesterday and was rushed to the hospital but was unable to be saved. His cause of death is listed as a ruptured artery.

