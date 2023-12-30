Greg Valentine vs. Brutus Beefcake’s wife
In an interview with Appalachian Championship Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine discussed his former tag team partner Brutus Beefcake. At one point, Valentine referred to Beefcake’s wife Missy as a “f*cking c*nt” and said Beefcake lets her tell him what to do. Here is a video clip of Valentine’s comments from the Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube channel…
Missy responded by sharing videos of Valentine using the homophobic slur “fa**ot” in a restaurant via Twitter/X. Missy wrote “He called me a C*NT just showing where this all comes from! He’s a racist homophobia misogynist pig.”
Greg Valentine making homophobic remarks! He’s disgusting!!!! #gregvalentine #homophobic #WWE #gregthehammervalentine pic.twitter.com/1oPCEe3F5a
— MISSY BEEFCAKE (@MissyBeefcake) December 29, 2023