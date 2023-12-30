Giulia asked about the WWE rumors

Tokyo Sports asked Giulia about the WWE rumors:

She replied by saying pretty much “What can I say” and added that she has a a lot of things left to do in Japan.

Said that her goal is to make Japanese Women’s wrestling a more accessible form of entertainment and mentioned that going abroad might be one way to achieve that goal. However, it’s no good just to go abroad and just do it. If she is going to do it, she says that she has to do it properly. It would be a big decision for her If that happens

“Nothing is certain about the future.” is a sentence to remember that she used at the end. Seems like she hasn’t decided yet.

