Dynamite rating for 12/27/2023

The New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite this week drew 843,000 viewers, up 61,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demo, the best number since October 17. Cable rankings are not available as of press time.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

