Brooke Hogan Secretly Marries Pro Hockey Player in Private Ceremony

Brooke Hogan is a married woman … and has been so for over a year!!

Sources close to Brooke tell TMZ … she tied the knot with ice hockey player Steven Oleksy June 8, 2022, in a private ceremony in Orlando, FL … and we can also share the first-look image of the pair shortly after being pronounced husband and wife.

Brooke looks stunning in bridal white … walking away from the altar hand-in-hand with her suited and booted new husband.

It’s been a good ol’ time lately for Brooke … who’s also doing great on the career front … running her own Nashville-based interior design firm, BB Designs by Brooke.

She’s also been working on new music … releasing a new single this month called “Don’t Know It Yet.”

Congrats Brother!!!

