Allegations made against Chris Jericho involving Kylie Rae

Apparently a lot of accusations are coming Chris Jericho’s way after Nick Hausman compared Jericho to Harvey Weinstein on his podcast.

Nick Hausman says that there are a lot of stories about Chris Jericho that will find their way out over time when people are ready to tell those stories and then makes a Harvey Weinstein comparison. pic.twitter.com/bQiB9qDu2r — BR@INBUST3R (@emeraldfllows) December 30, 2023

He claims a lot of stories about Chris Jericho will come to light in the future when people are “ready to talk” about it.

The latest is the story about Kylie Rae going to Jericho’s hotel room after being told ‘everyone’ would be there to get there and find out it was only Jericho, who then ‘made a pass at her’ which eventually led to her quitting #AEW

allegations against Chris Jericho pic.twitter.com/gTDpQB9J0o — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 30, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

