Allegations made against Chris Jericho involving Kylie Rae

Dec 30, 2023 - by staff

Photo Credit: AEW

Apparently a lot of accusations are coming Chris Jericho’s way after Nick Hausman compared Jericho to Harvey Weinstein on his podcast.

He claims a lot of stories about Chris Jericho will come to light in the future when people are “ready to talk” about it.

The latest is the story about Kylie Rae going to Jericho’s hotel room after being told ‘everyone’ would be there to get there and find out it was only Jericho, who then ‘made a pass at her’ which eventually led to her quitting #AEW

