AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour Results 12/30/23

All Elite Wrestling returns with their year-end pay-per-view, AEW Worlds End 2023, live tonight from the Nasauu Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Things will get started at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST. with the “Zero Hour” pre-show hosted by Renee Paquette, RJ City and Stokely Hathaway. On tap for the official AEW Worlds End 2023 pre-show is a 20-Man Battle Royal for a shot at the TNT title, HOOK vs. Wheeler Yuta for the FTW title in a FTW Rules match, as well as Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale in “The Battle of Long Island.”

Featured below are complete AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour 2023 results from Friday, December 30, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 6:30pm EST. until 12am Midnight EST. on pay-per-view.

AEW WORLDS END: ZERO HOUR RESULTS (12/30/2023)

The “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW Worlds End 2023 gets underway live inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Renee Paquette and RJ City welcome us to the official pre-show for the final AEW pay-per-view of 2023.

While running down the lineup for tonight’s show, the duo break the news that due to injury, Keith Lee is out of his scheduled match against Swerve Strickland on tonight’s show. Filling in for him on short notice to take on The Mogul Embassy leader will be Dustin Rhodes.

A video package airs to catch fans up on “The Devil” storyline and everything else heading into tonight’s main event between MJF and Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. When it wraps up, Paquette welcomes Jeff Jarrett to join them on the Zero Hour pre-show.

Jarrett helps break down the MJF-Joe bout for later tonight and then the trio continue running down the lineup. They stop to send us into the video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s Continental Classic tournament finals between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

The trio check back in with some thoughts on the Kingston-Moxley showdown and then continue running down the card for this evening. They stop on the video package to tell the story leading up to tonight’s No DQ showdown between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

Battle Of Long Island Queens

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

We head to the ringside area after Stokely Hathaway comes out. He joins Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness and Taz on special guest commentary for our first match of the evening here on the AEW Worlds End 2023 “Zero Hour” pre-show. The theme for Kris Statlander hits and out comes Long Island’s own!

She settles at ringside and locks eyes with Stokely Hathaway, who thinks she’s on his side until she takes her jacket off and throws it in his face. She heads in the ring and then Willow Nightingale’s music hits and out comes another Long Island native for this “Battle of Long Island” here on the official pre-show for the final AEW PPV of 2023.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one-on-one women’s showdown. After some back-and-forth action in the ring, we see things spill out to the floor where Willow hits a flip off the apron to crash onto the former TBS Women’s Champion at ringside. Back in the ring, she goes for the cover but gets two.

Willow goes for the Doctor Bomb but Statlander avoids it and counters with a big flying elbow to shift the offensive momentum in her favor. Willow ends up fighting back with a step-up enzugiri after cartwheeling away from a Statlander move. Statlander fights back into the lead for another close pin attempt, but Willow kicks out.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Statlander go for the 450 splash off the top, but Willow moves. Both take turns nearly dropping the other on their head, but in the end, it is Willow who manages to score the pin fall victory over Statlander. After the match, the two hug in a sign of respect as Stokely throws a fit on commentary.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Serena Deeb Is On The Comeback Trail

After the match, Excalibur mentions a face from the past is set to return to the women’s scene in AEW. We then shoot to an elaborate video package that shows Serena Deeb in a straight-jacket and working out in the ring while talking about what it takes to become a master at something. She is ready to return.

20-Man Battle Royal For TNT Title Shot

We head back to Paquette, City and Jarrett on the entrance ramp. They react to the match that just wrapped up and then continue running down the lineup for tonight. We see a video package for Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo later tonight and then head back to the ringside area.

Excalibur welcomes us back for our second match of the evening, which is the 20-man Battle Royal for a future shot at the TNT Championship. We see Kip Sabian and others at ringside and then The Dark Order and others such as Danhausen, RPG Vice, Lance Archer, Killswitch (Luchasaurus) and Dalton Castle come out to the ring.

Already surrounding the ring and heading into the squared circle are others such as Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, The Butcher, The Blade, Christopher Daniels. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second pre-show match of the evening here on the AEW Worlds End “Zero Hour” pre-show.

A bunch of tables are pulled out and brought into play at ringside before some of the guys even enter the ring. We see Serpentico eliminated early on. Dalton Castle is also quickly thrown out. Johnny TV just avoids elimination but seconds later is thrown out anyways.

Lee Johnson and Angelo Parker are eliminated. Alex Reynolds is also thrown out. John Silver hits a bunch of power spots but is then thrown out by The Butcher. Bryan Keith throws out Kip Sabian. Keith is then thrown out by The Butcher and The Blade. Lance Archer and Killswitch come to life.

Menard gets in Archer’s face in a funny spot and then starts chopping him, but Archer quickly beats him down and eliminates him. Christopher Daniels is also tossed out. A bunch of guys team up on Archer, but he beats them all down. Archer military presses Rocky Romero and throws him out. Action Andretti chugs a bottle of water and goes to work on Archer.

Killswitch emerges and rolls into the ring and starts taking out any-and-everything that moves. A bunch of guys team up on him and beat him down in the corner of the ring. Killswitch and Archer go face-to-face and then start eliminating others. Trent and Danhausen join forces to eliminate Archer and then they do a Best Friends Hug.

Trent then turns on Danhausen and eliminates him. The fans boo like crazy. We’re down to just Trent Baretta and Killswitch. Trent goes to work on him and blasts him with some basement dropkicks. He pulls his knee pad down but when he charges at him, Killswitch catches him and chokeslams him down. They fight on the apron and Killswitch eliminates him to earn a TNT title shot.

Winner and ADVANCING to future TNT Championship shot: Killswitch

FTW Championship

HOOK (C) vs. Wheeler Yuta

After the video package airs to tell the story leading up to the AEW Women’s Championship showdown between “Timeless” Toni Storm and Riho later tonight, we shift gears and get ready for our third and final match here on the “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW Worlds End 2023.

The pre-match video package airs to get us ready for the FTW Championship showdown under FTW Rules between HOOK and Wheeler Yuta. When it wraps up, we return back inside the arena where ROH Pure Champion and the challenger in this bout, Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta makes his way out and heads to the ring.

Yuta settles inside and his theme music dies down as he grabs a mic. He talks about HOOK sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong. He says look at this sh*thole we’re at tonight that he’s from, being a New York boy. He continues babbling to ensure fans cheer for him and then we hear the familiar sounds of Action Bronson and out comes New York’s own HOOK.

The son of Taz and the reigning and defending FTW Champion makes his way down to the ring for this championship contest here on the official pre-show for the final All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of the year. As soon as he enters the ring, Yuta tries charging at him but HOOK sees him coming and starts going to work on him in the corner of the ring with punches.

We see some back-and-forth offense from both guys and then the fight spills out to the floor. The two battle at ringside as the inclusion of a bunch of weaponry gets added to the mix, such as steel chairs, trash cans, giant stop signs and other nearby foreign objects. Taz points out that FTW Rules are essentially No DQ and No Count Out. Yuta takes over and is dominating at ringside.

Back in the ring, we see HOOK start to take over. The two each suplex the hell out of each other over-and-over-and-over again. Finally we work our way to the finish, which sees HOOK lock in Red Rum. Yuta back-splashes onto a trash can to get HOOK off of him.

He hits a DDT on a stop sign and then each guy rolls to the floor to grab a weapon. HOOK uses a hockey stick to trip and blast Yuta, who is cut above the eye, before connecting with his Red Rum finisher for the win.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: HOOK

After the FTW Championship bout wraps up, we head to Paquette and City on the entrance ramp. They wrap up the “Zero Hour” pre-show and send us into the main pay-per-view portion of tonight’s event. The cold open video package airs and then we shoot back live inside the arena for our first PPV match of the evening.

