AEW Worlds End 2023 Coverage

The show opens with the video package hyping all of tonight’s major matches. Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Taz are on commentary from Uniondale, New York.

Matt Menard has joined the commentary team for the opening match.



All Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King, Jay White, Jay Lethal, and Rush

Castagnoli and Rush start the match. They exchange shots and chops, and then Castagnoli kicks Rush in the face. Rush comes right back with a German suplex, but Castagnoli delivers another shot immediately after. Rush sends Castagnoli to the outside, but Castagnoli comes back in and they shove each other back. Briscoe and Lethal tag in and Lethal quickly connects with an elbow drop. Briscoe comes back with a throat punch and goes for a dropkick, but Lethal dodges and takes him down. Lethal goes for the Figure Four, but Briscoe counters with a roll-up for a two count. They exchange chops, and then Danielson and White tag in. They lock up and White backs Danielson into the corner. Danielson comes out and goes for the LeBell Lock, but White gets to the ropes. White comes back with shots to Danielson’s back, and then applies a side-headlock. Danielson sends him off the ropes, but White drops him with a shoulder tackle.

White chops Danielson into the corner and drives his shoulder into his midsection. White delivers more chops, but Danielson comes back with a corner dropkick. Danielson chops and kicks White in the corner and puts him up top. Danielson takes White down with a hurricanrana and follows with kicks to the chest. Danielson sets up for the head kick, but Garcia tags in. King tags in as well, and Garcia delivers right hands. King throws Garcia into the corner, but Garcia kicks him in the face. Garcia delivers more right hands, but King drops him with the Bossman Slam. King tosses Garcia to the floor and clubs him across the back. King shoves Menard at the table, and then drops Garcia with a scoop slam. King gets Garcia back into the ring and stands on his throat as Rush tags in. Rush drops Garcia with a back elbow and stomps him on the mat.

Garcia comes back with a trip and delivers right hands. Rush comes back with a body shot and follows with a chop in the corner. Lethal tags in and stomps Garcia down. Rush tags back in and chops Garcia in the corner, and then White tags in and chokes Garcia over the bottom rope. White goes for the cover a few times, but Garcia kicks out each time. White chops Garcia and drops him with a few scoop slams. White chops Garcia and Rush kicks him in the face. White clubs Garcia in the back and sends him into the corner. Garcia knocks Rush to the floor, and then delivers shots to Lethal and White. Garcia and White exchange chops, and then Garcia sends White into Lethal and tags in Briscoe. Briscoe chops White and Lethal, and then delivers an enzuigiri to Lethal. Briscoe chops White and drops him with a flying forearm. White kicks Briscoe in the face and goes up top, but Briscoe sends him to the floor with a right hand.

Danielson kicks Rush in the face, and then Garcia kicks King to the floor. Castagnoli drops King with an uppercut, and then Briscoe takes Lethal down with a flip from the apron. Briscoe delivers an elbow drop to Rush from the apron, and then kicks White in the midsection and drops him with a fisherman’s bomb. Briscoe goes for the cover, but White kicks out.

Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller, but White gets free and sends him to the floor. King runs Briscoe over and Lethal gets him back into the ring. White goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out. Lethal tags in and puts Briscoe up top. Lethal climbs, too, but Briscoe punches him down. Lethal comes right back up and drops Briscoe with a superplex. White tags back in, but Briscoe kicks him away. King tags in and clubs Briscoe in the back. Briscoe comes back and knocks Rush down, and then tags in Castagnoli. Castagnoli and King exchange shots and Castagnoli uppercuts King into the corner. Castagnoli kicks King in the face and drops him with a delayed vertical suplex. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Rush breaks it up. Danielson and Rush exchange shots in one corner, as Castagnoli and King do the same in the opposite corner. Rush kicks Danielson in the face as King connects with a cannonball senton to Castagnoli. King goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out.

Castagnoli comes back and swings King, and then Danielson dropkicks King mid-swing. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but White breaks it up. Danielson sends King into the barricade, and then Garcia and Lethal tag in and exchange shots. Lethal delivers the Lethal Combination and locks in the Figure Four. Briscoe breaks it up with the Froggy Bow, but Rush throws Briscoe into the corner. Danielson delivers a knee to Rush, White drops Danielson with a Bladerunner, Castagnoli drops White with an uppercut, and King drops Castagnoli with a discus lariat. Garcia drops King with a German suplex, and then rolls Lethal up for the pin fall.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia

Singles Match

Andrade El Idolo (w/CJ Perry) vs. Miro

Miro knocks Idolo down and stomps him on the mat as the bell rings. Miro follows with elbow strikes and kicks Idolo in the back. Miro sends Idolo to the corner and charges, but Idolo dodges and sends Miro to the outside. Idolo goes for a dive through the ropes, but Miro catches him with a right hand. Miro gets back into the ring, but Idolo takes him down and goes for a Figure Four. Miro kicks him away, but Idolo kicks Miro in the face. Miro comes back and throws Idolo across the ring. Miro argues with Perry for a seconds, and then locks Miro in a rear choke. Miro clubs Idolo in the back and chokes him over the middle rope. Idolo comes back with a jaw-breaker and follows with a few forearm shots. Idolo runs the ropes, but Miro catches him and slams him down. Miro slams Idolo into the barricade and drops him onto the announcers’ table. Idolo comes back with elbow strikes and knocks Miro over the announcers’ table.

Idolo throws Miro through the table covering, and then slams him into the ring steps. Idolo gets Miro back into the ring and goes up top, but Miro cuts him off. They exchange shots and Miro drops Idolo down with a suplex. They exchange shots again, and then Miro takes Idolo down again. Miro delivers a knee to Miro’s back and sends him to the apron. Idolo comes back with a dragon-screw leg-whip in the ropes, and then takes him down with a cross-body. Miro gets right back up, but Idolo delivers a flying elbow strike. Idolo goes to charge at Miro in the corner, but Miro goes to the floor. Idolo takes him down with a moonsault and slams him into the steps again. Idolo hugs Perry at ringside and clubs Miro in the back. idolo gets Miro back into the ring and hits a moonsault from the mat after Miro dodged one from the ropes. Idolo goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out.

Idolo runs the ropes, but Miro delivers a thrust kick and gets a two count. Miro locks in Game Over, but Idolo makes it to the ropes. Idolo delivers another dragon-screw in the ropes, and then follows with a rolling back elbow for a two count. Idolo applies the Figure Four and bridges into the Figure Eight, but Miro rolls over and reverses the pressure. Idolo counters back into the hold and bridges up again. Perry gets into the ring and knocks Idolo down, and then Miro delivers the jumping thrust kick. Miro goes for the cover, but Idolo kicks out. Miro locks in Game Over and Idolo taps out.

Winner: Miro

—

Tony Schiavone has replaced Nigel McGuinness on commentary.

—



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) (w/Luther) vs. Riho

Riho delivers a few quick elbow strikes, but Storm drops her with a scoop slam. Storm goes for the cover, but Riho bridges out. Storm clubs Riho in the back, but Riho comes back with a dropkick and a knee strike in the corner. Riho drops Storm with a bulldog and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Riho delivers a roundhouse kick that sends Storm to the outside. Luther stands in from of Storm and Riho dives, but Luther catches her and hands her to Storm. Storm slams Riho on the floor and gets her back into the ring. Storm goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Riho catches Storm in a roll-up for a two count, but Storm slams her right back down and gets a two count of her own. Storm delivers a few quick body slams, but Riho comes back with a roll-up for another two count. Storm slams Riho down again and gets another two count of her own. Storm walks over Riho’s back and drops an elbow.

Storm chokes Riho over the middle rope and drops her with another scoop slam. Storm goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out again. Storm applies a single-leg Boston Crab and then takes Riho to the apron. Storm gets on Luther’s shoulders while grabbing Riho’s hair. Luther runs with Storm on his shoulders, and then Storm throws Riho to the floor. Storm gets back into the ring and stomps on Riho as she gets back in. Storm applies a Texas Cloverleaf and Riho reaches for the ropes, but Luther pulls the rope away. Referee Rick Knox ejects Luther from ringside, and then Riho fights back with a few elbow strikes. Riho sends Storm into the ropes and delivers the Tiger Feint Kick. Riho takes Storm down with a diving cross-body and follows with a body slam. Riho goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Riho takes Storm down with a diving cross-body on the outside, and then gets her back into the ring.

Storm goes to the apron, but Riho connects with a double stomp and gets her right back into the ring. Riho drops Storm with a dragon suplex and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Storm dodges a knee strike in the corner and goes for a hip attack, but Riho dodges it. Storm delivers Storm Zero and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Riho comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then delivers a knee strike for another two count. Storm comes back with a slam and then follows with an elevated DDT for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

-After the match, Mariah May comes to the ring and throws rose petals around Storm as they celebrate.

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with Dante Martin. Dante said he is doing well, but he was injured and that set him back. Dante said he got the pin last night on Rampage, and Orange Cassidy walks in and interrupts. Dante says he will shake Cassidy’s hand when they’re done, but he is taking the title. Cassidy tells him to try and take it this Wednesday on Dynamite.

—



Singles Match

Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Dustin Rhodes

Strickland attacks Rhodes before the bell and slams him into the ring post and the barricades. Strickland slams Rhodes into the ring steps and Nana grabs a cinder block from under the ring. Nana puts Rhodes’ ankle on the block and Strickland connects with the Swerve Stomp from the apron. Referees and doctors help Rhodes up and try to walk him backstage, but he turns back toward the ring as Strickland smirks and laughs at him. Rhodes gets into the ring and pulls himself up in the corner. The bell rings and Strickland kicks Rhodes in the face. Strickland chokes Rhodes with his knee and stomps on his head. Strickland drops a knee on Rhodes’ ankle and delivers a kick to his leg. Strickland puts Rhodes’ leg in the ropes and delivers a dropkick to his knee. Strickland puts Rhodes up top, but Rhodes delivers a few shots. Strickland comes back up, but Rhodes delivers more shots and a few headbutts to send Strickland back down.

Rhodes comes off the ropes with a cross-body and gets a two count. Rhodes delivers a few right hands and follows with an uppercut. Rhodes delivers shots in the corner, but Strickland kicks him in the knee. Rhodes comes back with a kick to the face and delivers a Canadian Destroyer. Rhodes delivers a power slam and gets a two count. Rhodes chops Strickland in the corner and delivers the Unnatural Kick as Nana was on the apron with the referee. Rhodes delivers a pile-driver and hits the Cross Rhodes for a two count. Rhodes kicks Strickland in the knee and goes for a Figure Four, but Strickland kicks him away and delivers a Flatliner. Strickland applies a single-leg Boston Crab and stomps on Rhodes’ head. Rhodes makes it to the ropes and they exchange shots. Rhodes spits in Strickland’s face, but Strickland delivers a pair of House Calls. Strickland stomps on Rhodes’ arm and delivers the Swerve Stomp for the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

—



Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis)

