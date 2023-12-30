AEW International Title Match Announced For First Dynamite Of 2024

A title match is official for the first AEW Dynamite of the New Year.

During the year-end AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, Lexy Nair spoke backstage with Dante Martin about how he’s feeling after being a few matches back into his return from a lengthy hiatus due to a serious injury from a freak accident.

As he spoke about scoring the pin on Rampage: New Year’s Smash on Friday night, up walked Orange Cassidy who accepts another challenge that was never issued to him.

An AEW International title match is made between the two for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

