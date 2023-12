WWE Holiday Tour / Toronto, On / Fri Dec 29, 2023

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark.

Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeat Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

MVP offers $10,000 and his watch to any wrestler who can take OMOS off of his feet. R Truth answers the challenge, and a match is made. OMOS (with MVP) defeats R Truth.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile.

Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest.

Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed.

Last Man Standing Match: Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor.

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

Thanks to @GiuliaMaikaddm in Attendance.

