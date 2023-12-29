Updates on Rey Mysterio and Andrade

– While speaking on the Keepin’ it 100 Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio revealed that he could be back from injury relatively soon.

He said:

“Anywhere from six to eight weeks. I’m about week four right now. He went on to discuss his injury, revealing that it was now his right knee that was troubling, rather than his left. “This time it was my right knee, I’ve never had any injuries on my right knee. My left knee kept breaking down every other year, sometimes I would go a little longer, numerous ACL tears, the last big surgery I had on my left knee was in 2011 … My knee was pretty much hanging from a thread … This time, you put in all the years I’ve been favoring the right knee for the left one and finally I tore the meniscus on my right knee.”

– People in WWE expect Andrade to return to the company. Those close to him who say that he may very well go back but is also open to stay if Tony Khan makes a better offer than WWE. Andrade would also like to work New Japan and would have wanted to do FantasticaMania in February but it conflicts with his schedule.

