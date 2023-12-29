Tony Khan hints at reveal of The Devil tomorrow at Worlds End

The Devil storyline is expected to reach its climax tomorrow at the Worlds End pay-per-view according to AEW President Tony Khan, who suggested during a conference call with reporters yesterday that the identity will be finally revealed.

Khan hinted at “some big revelations” and equally big moments at the pay-per-view, notably with The Devil storyline.

The Devil storyline has been going on for a couple of months and on Wednesday it was revealed that Samoa Joe has been in cahoots with him all along after finally whacking MJF.

The Devil’s Masked Men are also now the ROH Tag Team champions and their identity is also set to be revealed.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

