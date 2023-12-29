ROH announces tournament competitors to crown Women’s TV champion

ROH has announced five competitors will be competing in the upcoming tournament to crown the women’s television champion. They are Billie Starkz, Rachel Ellering, Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost, and Leyla Hirsch. Brackets for the matchup have yet to be revealed.

AEW/ROH President Tony Khan revealed the ROH Women’s TV Title on the December 21st episode of ROH TV.

🚨 EMERGENCY M.E.M 🚨@BillieStarkz has a message for the entire #ROH Women's division as her path to the #ROH Women's World TV Title starts NOW. Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/A3C880nitg — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 29, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

