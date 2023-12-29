ROH announces tournament competitors to crown Women’s TV champion

Dec 29, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: ROH

ROH has announced five competitors will be competing in the upcoming tournament to crown the women’s television champion. They are Billie Starkz, Rachel Ellering, Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost, and Leyla Hirsch. Brackets for the matchup have yet to be revealed.

AEW/ROH President Tony Khan revealed the ROH Women’s TV Title on the December 21st episode of ROH TV.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Debra McMichael and Candice Michelle

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal