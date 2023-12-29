Raw rating for 12/25/2023

The Christmas Day episode of Monday Night Raw which was a three-hour Best Of show drew the lowest rating ever in the history of the show with 698,000 viewers.

The show started with 809,000 viewers, then decreased to 696,000 viewers in the second hour, and then 588,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #10, #12, and #13 in the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.21, 0.18, and 0.16 ratings respectively for an average of 0.18. This was also the lowest 18-49 demo number ever as well.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

