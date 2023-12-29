NXT rating for 12/26/2023

The Boxing Day episode of NXT drew 670,000 viewers this week, up 29,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.02 from the previous show and ranked #10 in the top 50 cable chart for the night.

