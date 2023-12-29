MJF comments on AEW’s online criticism

MJF on AEW’s online criticism:

“I think it’s very important when we read criticism we take it as constructive. I mean when we can. There is a difference between, “I want AEW to die. Fed is better. LOL.” That kind of tweet. And, “I miss when AEW kind of had a more sports presentation.” Or, “I miss MJF chopping it up on the stick and f*ck’in bury people.”

There are constructive things though. I think now more than ever we are the listening company. We are trying to be the listening company. I think the reason there is so much criticism online, and I’m starting to see it lessen because we are starting to give people what they are asking for, but it’s because the fans hold me and the company to a higher standard. I take that with a lot of pride.

There is a reason to expect greatness from me. It’s because I’ve given it to them before. I plan on giving it to them at Worlds End.”

source: TVInsider

