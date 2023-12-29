Khan remains bullish on upcoming AEW TV media rights

AEW President Tony Khan remains bullish on the upcoming AEW television media rights, saying that their deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is amazing and runs through the end of 2024.

He noted that after that, there will be conversations and said that there is lots of interest in Ring of Honor TV rights at the moment but he’s not interested in shopping it on its own right now and wants to bundle it with AEW TV.

Khan said that there are a lot of suitors for AEW but wishes to stay with WBD and it would take a lot of money to get away from them.

Khan also added that just like WWE, he’s expecting a big jump in money from AEW TV rights and they might get more than WWE percentage wise.

Addressing the recent slump in viewership and attendance, Khan said it’s nothing that WWE is not experiencing at the moment and foolishly said that Cagematch ratings shows that the company is in the right place when it comes to booking.

Cagematch is a website where fans can go and rate all kinds of matches and obviously has no bearing on any TV ratings or holds any weight when it comes to negotiations for TV rights.

