Graves on a return to the ring: “I flirted with the idea and am waiting for a potential opportunity”

During an interview with steelerstakeaways.com, WWE announcer Corey Graves commented on the possibility of wrestling again…

“I have a clean bill of health now, thanks. I actually got medically cleared a couple of years ago to perform in the ring again. I flirted with the idea and am waiting for a potential opportunity if it presents itself. More of a one-time thing like [Pat] McAfee has done – not as a full-time in-ring performer.”

Graves also addressed the transition from wrestler to announcer…

“The transition in a weird way saved me from what could have been. Instead of grieving over the loss of my dream as an in-ring performer, it gave me something new to focus my energy on while staying in the business. I found a new mountain to climb. In hindsight it really helped me deal with that loss.”

Exclusive with WWE Announcer and Pittsburgh Native Corey Graves

First off, can you let me know what made you decide to get involved in professional wrestling? Growing up wrestling was the number one bonding activity between my dad and I. He was a big-time fan and we used to go to live shows together, There are pictures if me with my wrestling figures growing up.

