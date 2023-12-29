Giulia likely headed to WWE, MJF on The Elite, “Mad Kurt” passes away, and more

– The Wrestling Observer reports Giulia right now is seen as likely to be going WWE in 2024. Her contract expires with STARDOM in March. She may not be coming in right away, but as of right now she’s leaning toward going WWE in 2024.

– The Wrestling Observer also reports while nothing is finalized, but WWE has expressed interest in working with STARDOM.

– As first reported by the Revolution Pro X page, Kurtis “Mad Kurt” Chapman has unfortunately passed away.

RIP Mad Kurt. Had such an entertaining yet hard hitting match with him last year in the UK. I thought he was just some internet troll but he gained my respect that night. pic.twitter.com/0DvN8G62mq — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 29, 2023

– MJF on The Elite:

“Kenny and the Bucks… I always hear how “polarizing” they are and my response is thank f*ck. Literally every performer worth caring about is polarizing. Every athlete who I’d buy a ticket to watch, every artist who doesn’t put me to sleep.

I can probably count all the genuinely punk rock moments in recent wrestling history on two hands. And those dudes betting on themselves and winning is one of them.

Kenny has a lot of detractors and none of them can lace up his boots.”

(via Player’s Tribune)

