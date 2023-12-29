CM Punk getting his own line of Roots of Fight merchandise

CM Punk is getting his own line of Roots of Fight merchandise.

“Following in the footsteps of the greats. I’ve been excited to share this with you all,” Punk wrote on Instagram, listing January 15 as the start date of this collaboration.

Roots Of Fight is a media, lifestyle and apparel brand that celebrates the improbable achievements of the most legendary athletes, innovators, and cultural icons.

Punk is the eighth wrestling star to have his own line of merch with Roots Of Fight, along with Andre The Giant, Bret Hart, Iron Sheik, Macho Man Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Roots of Fight provides specialized merchandise as well for the likes of Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley, Pele, Babe Ruth, Nelson Mandela, and many other legends.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

