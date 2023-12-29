Chelsea Green knew Piper Niven would be a good tag partner

Chelsea Green discusses her pairing with Piper Niven in WWE.

The former women’s tag champion was asked about Niven during a recent interview with Spencer Love from Love Wrestling. Green reminds the listeners that she and Piven actually have prior history dating back to their time together in STARDOM.

Then, moving on and not knowing who I was going to be with, when they said I was going to be with Piper. What a lot of people don’t know is that I actually lived in Japan with Piper and we wrestled for STARDOM together. So, we did have a history, we already had a friendship. That was actually, out of the three, probably the easiest one to slip into. However, you know, we are not the same wrestler, we are not the same person. That’s something that you have seen day in and day out in the ring [is] us trying to work on. I mean, even in Des Moines, Iowa, like we were not on the same page. We may have lost the titles, but doesn’t mean we’re not going to get them back. Who knows? Maybe going into this year’s Royal Rumble, I now have some backup in Piper that might play into something in there. I don’t know, depending on what number we are.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

