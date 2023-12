Andrew Zarian has said the following that there are some AEW projects are coming under the Warner Bros. Discovery…

“I think they would keep all 3 shows (Dynamite, Rampage, Collision). I think they’d do more with a renewal. It’s going to be more AEW content, not necessarily wrestling but I think involving more AEW people.”

“I know that they are working on projects with more AEW people. They were filming for something recently.”

