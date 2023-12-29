12/29/23 AEW Rampage New Year’s Smash Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring. Jericho says it was a huge night on Wednesday when Sammy Guevara quit the Don Callis Family, of which the aftermath led to a Eight-Man Tag Team Match at tomorrow night’s Worlds End. Jericho says Sting called him a few months ago and told him that he didn’t like him, but he does respect him. Jericho says he also respects Sting, but before they can get to Worlds End he has to work some things out with Guevara. Jericho asks Guevara to come to the ring, which he does.

Jericho says he has always been a fan and supporter of Guevara, but Guevara turned on him a few months ago. Jericho asks Guevara why he joined the Don Callis Family a few months ago. Guevara says it’s hard being in Jericho’s shadow and maybe somewhere along the line he started blaming Jericho for holding him back. Guevara says he was holding himself back and it’s time for him to become the man that he knows he is. Guevara says he should have been the friend to Jericho that Jericho was to him, and then apologizes. Jericho accepts the apology and then apologizes to Guevara as well. Jericho says he has always believed in Guevara and always will, and then asks Guevara if he will be his partner when he eventually challenges for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Guevara drops his microphone and hugs Jericho, and then Jericho says Le Sex Gods are back.

Footage of Daniel Garcia’s win on this past Saturday’s Collision airs, and then Renee Paquette is with him backstage. Before Garcia can talk, Matt Menard interrupts and says he doesn’t know what is going on with the House of Black. Garcia says he is tired of the House of Black thinking they can walk all over people, and it may not be today or tomorrow, but they will get theirs back.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Marina Shafir (w/Nyla Rose) vs. Ruby Soho (w/Harley Cameron and Saraya)

They lock up and Shafir backs Soho into the corner. They dodge strikes in the corner and Soho slams her down by her hair. Soho goes to the outside, but Rose gets in her face. Soho gets back into the ring, but Shafir stomps her down. Cameron tries to trip Shafir up, and Soho takes advantage and sends Shafir to the outside. Rose backs Saraya and Cameron away from Shafir as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shafir drops Soho with a few shots and kicks. Shafir delivers a back-breaker and drops Soho with a Judo throw. Shafir applies a neck wrench and follows with a dropkick for a two count. Rose pulls Saraya off the apron, but Cameron jumps on Rose’s back and delivers a few elbows. Rose slams Cameron down and chases Saraya through the crowd. Soho comes back and delivers No Future to Shafir for a two count. Soho comes off the top, but Shafir dodges and kicks her in the midsection. Shafir takes Soho down, but Cameron gets on the apron. Shafir goes after her, but Soho rolls Shafir up from behind and gets the pin fall with a handful of tights.

Winner: Ruby Soho

Don Callis is backstage with his family, Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Callis says tomorrow the worlds of Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Sting will end. All of the guys talk about what they are going to do to Jericho’s team, including Starks saying he will ensure that Sting does not make it to Revolution.

Renee Paquette interviews Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Nightingale says she just wants to check to see if she and Statlander are cool because of what Stokely Hathaway has been saying. Nightingale says since they are both from long island, she’d love to share the ring again, but Hathaway interrupts. He asks what took Nightingale so long to save Statlander on Wednesday and then says they should share the ring against each other. Nightingale says that’s not what she had in mind, but Statlander says that sounds good to her. They shake hands and walk away.

Match #2 – ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Matt Sydal

They observe the Code of Honor before the match and then lock up. They go to the mat, and exchange crucifix pin attempts. Sydal gets another roll-up for a two count, and then they stand at a stalemate. Yuta chops Sydal, but Sydal kicks him down. Yuta takes Sydal down and uses the ropes for leverage, but Sydal kicks out. Sydal gets another two count, and then kicks Yuta in the head. Sydal drops Yuta and connects with a standing senton for another two count. Yuta comes back with a shot to the face, and then drops Sydal to the mat. Yuta chops and forearm shots Sydal in the corner, and then drops him to the mat with a snap-mare as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta takes Sydal down. Sydal comes back with a few kicks and drops Yuta with a few leaping kicks to the chest. Sydal kicks Yuta in the face and delivers an Air Raid Crash for a two count. Sydal goes up top, but Yuta dodges him. Sydal delivers another kick, but Yuta comes back with a German suplex for a two count. Yuta applies a submission, but Sydal uses one of his rope breaks. Yuta delivers a right hand, but the referee didn’t see the punch. Sydal comes back with a roll-up for a two count, but Yuta delivers a back elbow. Yuta delivers hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and gets the seat belt pinning combination for the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH Pure Champion: Wheeler Yuta

-After the match, Danhausen comes to the ring. Danhausen says he is the fourth judge for the match and saw Yuta cheat with a punch, so Yuta is disqualified. Yuta beats Danhausen down and delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows. Hook’s music hits and he hits the ring as Yuta bails out.

Footage of MJF losing the ROH World Tag Team Championship to The Devil’s Masked Man on Dynamite airs, followed by the revelation that Samoa Joe has been working with the Devil.

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Action Andretti and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta

Andretti and Cassidy start the match. Cassidy takes Andretti down and gets a quick two count. Andretti comes back and gets a two count of his own. Cassidy delivers a dropkick and kicks Andretti into the corner. Beretta tags in, and he and Cassidy double-team Andretti with a double back elbow. Beretta follows with an elbow drop, and then they exchange shots. Darius tags in and they lock up. Darius applies a side-headlock, but Beretta drops him with a shoulder tackle. They exchange chops in the corner, but Darius sends Beretta to the next corner and makes quick tags in and out with Dante as they deliver shots to Beretta. Darius drops Beretta with a DDT, but Cassidy delivers a shot to Darius. Cassidy, Romero, and Beretta get sent to the floor, and then Andretti and Top Flight take them out with dives over the top rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Romero delivers a knee strike and a chop to Andretti. Andretti comes back with a forearm shot and follows with an enzuigiri into the corner. Andretti delivers a springboard clothesline, but Beretta tags in. Dante tags in, as well, and delivers a fore elbow strikes to Beretta. Dante delivers an enzuigiri and takes Beretta down with a cross-body for a two count. Dante delivers a back elbow and tags in Darius. Darius kicks Beretta in the face and drops him with a Flatliner after Dante delivered a shot. Cassidy breaks up the cover and delivers Stundog Millionaire to Darius. Cassidy gets sent to the outside, and Dante slams Romero down. Andretti comes in with a springboard 450 and gets a two count on Beretta as the brawl breaks up the count. Dante kicks Cassidy in the face, but Romero delivers a kick to Dante’s head.

Darius takes Romero down, and then Beretta slams Darius. Andretti kicks Beretta to the outside and drops him with a springboard seated moonsault. Romero sends Andretti into the barricade with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Andretti comes back with a kick to the face, but Beretta cuts him off. Beretta suplexes Andretti from the top and goes for an assisted Strong Zero, but Darius takes Romero down. Dante gets a two count on Cassidy, but Cassidy comes back with a shot. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Dante counters with a dropkick. Romero tags in and comes off the top, but Dante catches him and slams him down for the pin fall.

Winners: Action Andretti and Top Flight

