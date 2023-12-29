12/28/23 Impact Wrestling Recap (Wrestler of the Year announced)

Recap by: impactwrestling.com

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt continue their look-back at the greatest matches and moments of the year – this is The Best of IMPACT! Wrestling 2023: Part 2.

IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley vs Nick Aldis – IMPACT World Championship (Slammiversary 2023)

Nick Aldis made a statement when he arrived on the scene in 2023 and immediately set his sights on the IMPACT World Championship. At Slammiversary, Aldis would have an opportunity to regain the title he once held, but in order to do so, he would have to triumph over the red-hot Alex Shelley. After being unable to put Shelley away, Aldis tried to cheat his way to victory – but it came back to bite him. In the end, Shelley delivered one final Shell Shock to retain the IMPACT World Title.

Male Wrestler of the Year: Alex Shelley

Reigning IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley is voted as the 2023 Male Wrestler of the Year.

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs Moose & Brian Myers vs Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship (Slammiversary 2023)

The IMPACT World Tag Team Titles were up for grabs at Slammiversary as ABC defended against not one, not two, but three formidable teams. The action was fast and furious as each team pulled out all the stops in an attempt to leave Windsor as champions. The finish came when Webster took out everyone with a Pinball Wizard to the outside. Meanwhile, Andrews delivered the final Shooting Star to Myers, awarding the victory and the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles to SUBCULTURE for the first time ever.

X-Division Champion Chris Sabin vs KENTA – X-Division Championship (Bound For Glory 2023)

IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory, played host the an epic showdown for the X-Division Championship as Chris Sabin defended against New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s KENTA. In the closing moments of a highly-competitive contest, Sabin connected with the Cradle Shock to retain the X-Division Championship and well-deserved moniker “King of the X-Division”.

X-Division Star of the Year: Mike Bailey

As voted on by you, our incredible TNA Wrestling fans, Mike Bailey is the X-Division Star of the Year.

IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley vs Josh Alexander – IMPACT World Championship (Bound For Glory 2023)

After being forced to relinquish the IMPACT World Title due to injury, Alexander finally had an opportunity to regain the title he never lost. It was the main event of Bound For Glory as Alexander challenged the man who stepped up in his absence, Alex Shelley. The level of competition was at an all-time high with both men willing to sacrifice it all in order to be named the “face of IMPACT Wrestling”. When the dust settled, it was Shelley who reigned supreme following a definitive Shell Shock, retaining the IMPACT World Title in the process.

Moment of the Year: IMPACT Wrestling Announces It Is Returning to TNA Wrestling in 2024

It comes as no surprise that the Year End Award for Moment of the Year goes to the announcement of the return of TNA Wrestling in 2024. The new era begins at Hard To Kill LIVE January 13th on pay-per-view.

Knockouts World Champion Trinity vs Mickie James – Knockouts World Championship (Bound For Glory 2023)

Two of the biggest names in professional wrestling went head to head for the first time ever at Bound For Glory with the illustrious Knockouts World Title on the line. It was Trinity vs Mickie James in what could only be described as a dream match of epic proportions. James was forced to relinquish the Knockouts World Title due to injury earlier in the year and now was her chance to reclaim it. While both Knockouts shared nothing but respect for one another, only one could stand tall in Chicago. A breathtaking contest came to a close when Trinity forced James to submit to Star Struck.

Match of the Year: Mike Bailey vs Will Ospreay

Mike Bailey vs Will Ospreay at Bound For Glory earns the Year End Award for Match of the Year.

Will Ospreay vs Mike Bailey (Bound For Glory 2023)

An adrenaline-pumping showdown like no other took place at Bound For Glory. Pro wrestling megastar Will Ospreay made his long-awaited return to IMPACT, but standing across the ring from him was the surging and undeniable Mike Bailey. In what fans voted as the 2023 Match of the Year, Bailey took Ospreay to his absolute limit but in the end, it was Ospreay who added another monumental victory to his long list of accolades.

IMPACT! goes off the air.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

