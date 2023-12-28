WWE Holiday Tour / Houston, Tx / Thu Dec 28, 2023
Shotzi defeats WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky via DQ due to interference from Bayley
Shotzi and Bianca Belair defeat Bayley and Iyo Sky
Bobby Lashley defeats Cameron Grimes
The Grayson Waller Effect with Austin Theory turns into a match:
Butch defeats Austin Theory
AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa
The OC: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (with Bobby Lashley) defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro
Main Event: Street Fight: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso
Thanks to @BethanyWWE1 and @Jae_TheFlash in Attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM