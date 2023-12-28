WWE Holiday Tour / Houston, Tx / Thu Dec 28, 2023

Shotzi defeats WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky via DQ due to interference from Bayley

Shotzi and Bianca Belair defeat Bayley and Iyo Sky

Bobby Lashley defeats Cameron Grimes

The Grayson Waller Effect with Austin Theory turns into a match:

Butch defeats Austin Theory

AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa

The OC: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (with Bobby Lashley) defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro

Main Event: Street Fight: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso

Thanks to @BethanyWWE1 and @Jae_TheFlash in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

