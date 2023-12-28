Vega signs new WWE contract, AEW wrestler leaves the company, and an AEW Devil update

– According to a recent report from PWInsider, Zelina Vega is the latest WWE superstar to have signed a new multi-year deal with the company. She joins Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

– Tony Khan on today’s media call confirms that Samoa Joe is not The Devil. He also expects there to be revelations about who the actual Devil is, and likely the conclusion of this entire storyline at Worlds End PPV.

– Shawn Spears has announced he is leaving AEW

What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff… — Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) December 28, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

