Vega signs new WWE contract, AEW wrestler leaves the company, and an AEW Devil update

Dec 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to a recent report from PWInsider, Zelina Vega is the latest WWE superstar to have signed a new multi-year deal with the company. She joins Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Tony Khan on today’s media call confirms that Samoa Joe is not The Devil. He also expects there to be revelations about who the actual Devil is, and likely the conclusion of this entire storyline at Worlds End PPV.

Shawn Spears has announced he is leaving AEW

