Update on the Mysterio/Punk relationship, why Chris Von Erich was removed from The Iron Claw

– During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Rey Mysterio commented on where things have stood between him and CM Punk in recent years…

“I was texting Punk back and forth every now and then. We would say ‘hi’ and ‘what’s up?’ Always been, not super close, but connected. Watching Dominik’s career take off, we would constantly shoot each other texts. Punk was a big rival during the whole Mysterio family on board with my daughter’s birthday, six or seven years old at the time, it’s cool to revisit all that and now see the growth of the Mysterio family and how we’re all still connected in some way.”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

Punk had his first match back in WWE against Rey’s son Dominik at the 12/26/23 live event in New York City.

– via @latimes: The Iron Claw director says he removed the youngest brother Chris Von Erich from the film because there was a ‘repetition’ to the deaths.

He was in the script for 5 years and the sole surviving brother was told only prior to pre-production.

“It was one more tragedy that the film couldn’t really withstand. I honestly don’t know if it would have gotten made.”

