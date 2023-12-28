Update on Sonya Deville, and a NXT in the UK note

– According to the Courier Post Online, after she was arrested back in February for unlawful possession of a weapon, after a valet employee found a gun in her vehicle at an Atlantic City casino-hotel, Sonya Deville has resolved the charge, by completing six months in a pretrial intervention program back in late November, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

She will go into the new year with no gun charge hanging over her head, by completing the program.

– NXT will no longer be airing on TNT Sports in the UK, instead it will now be broadcast live starting on January 3rd on the WWE Network.

The move for WWE NXT to the WWE Network will only be affecting them, not Raw or SmackDown.

