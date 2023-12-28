Tony Khan plans to active in the free agency market, Carmelo Hayes note, and more

– Tony Khan says he “plans to be very active in free agency” when it comes to signing women for AEW next year, in addition to a positive update about Jamie Hayter who should be back soon.

– During a recent interview with Vibe, Carmelo Hayes was asked about potentially joining up with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. He said “Shoot, that’d be cool. Right now I’m so focused on what I got going on here in NXT. It’s going to take a lot more than just showing up and dapping me up to get me over there. I’m not thirsty for any membership. If they want me, they can holler at me and we can talk business. Respect to them [,though,] because they’re my brothers for real.”

– Happy birthday to Rachael Ellering

