The clues suggest the likely identify for AEW’s Devil
AEW fan @AirGold on Twitter has pointed out a few clues that point to Adam Cole being the Devil.
– it was Adam Cole who told MJF to seek out Samoa Joe’s help
– it was Adam Cole who convinced MJF to give Joe a rematch at World’s End
– and now we know Samoa Joe has been working with the Devil all this time.
Adam Cole HASSSSSS to be the DEVIL BAY BAY! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/JMnqzvbWEx pic.twitter.com/D5F7x7CGSu
— Aunty Wrestling (@AuntyWrestling) December 28, 2023