The clues suggest the likely identify for AEW’s Devil

AEW fan @AirGold on Twitter has pointed out a few clues that point to Adam Cole being the Devil.

– it was Adam Cole who told MJF to seek out Samoa Joe’s help

– it was Adam Cole who convinced MJF to give Joe a rematch at World’s End

– and now we know Samoa Joe has been working with the Devil all this time.

