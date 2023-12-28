Sting and Darby Allin to team with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara at AEW World’s End
AEW has announced two new matchups for this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.
Sting will team up with Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho to battle Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill.
Then, a 20-man Battle Royal will occur on the pre-show, with the winner earning a future shot at the TNT Championship.
Official for Saturday #WorldsEnd #aew #AEWWorldsEnd #dynamite #rampage #collision #sting #chrisjericho pic.twitter.com/2UgbctH4yg
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 28, 2023