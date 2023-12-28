Sting and Darby Allin to team with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara at AEW World’s End

AEW has announced two new matchups for this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.

Sting will team up with Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho to battle Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill.

Then, a 20-man Battle Royal will occur on the pre-show, with the winner earning a future shot at the TNT Championship.

