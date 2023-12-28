Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results for December 29th

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara face-to-face

Jericho & Guevara exchanged apologies and hyped their eight-man tag team match for Worlds End. Jericho offered Guevara a spot in his guaranteed Tag title match in the future, and Guevara accepted. Jericho, Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin face Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher at Worlds End on Saturday.

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Matt Sydal to retain the title

Jimmy Jacobs, Christopher Daniels, and Sarah Stock were the judges. Danhausen came out after the match and Yuta began punching him until Hook made the save. Hook defends the FTW Championship against Yuta at Worlds End on the Zero Hour pre-show.



Ruby Soho (w/Saraya & Harley Cameron) defeated Marina Shafir (w/Nyla Rose)

Scoop #8: Ruby Soho vs Marina Shafir pic.twitter.com/PwH62GDcKj — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 28, 2023

Action Andretti & Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) defeated Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta

source: F4wonline.com

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

