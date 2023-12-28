Notes on CM Punk and Eddie Kingston

– Speaking with Tim Battle and Eli on the Battleground Podcast, Eddie Kingston discussed AEW’s Triple Crown Championship.

“For me, it’s everything because my heroes, the Four Pillars, Jun Akiyama, so on and so forth, there’s so many guys who held the form the Triple Crown in All Japan, and so many guys that I’ve studied and watched, and guys I’ve met, like Kawada and Akiyama, and Suzuki, just so many,” Kingston said. “Anyway, it just means a lot to me, especially with how I feel about the old All Japan King’s Road style and how that style influenced me and how that style and Memphis style has really influenced my style.”

– CM Punk received a plaque from Madison Square Garden that says

“Welcome home CM Punk. First match in a decade. December 26, 2023 sold out Madison Square Garden.”

