Moxley vs. Kingston set for Continental Classic final

The Continental Classic final match was confirmed last night and Jon Moxley will be taking on Eddie Kingston at the Worlds End pay-per-view this weekend to crown the first AEW Triple Crown champion.

Moxley defeated Jay White and Swerve Strickland in a three-way match to win the Gold League while Kingston then defeated Bryan Danielson to win the Blue League.

Kingston is currently the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight champion, with both titles set to be combined with the Continental Classic title to create the AEW Triple Crown.

The tournament came to an end last night following 32 matches from 10 different AEW stars. The tournament started on November 22 and pretty much occupied a large portion of Dynamite and Collision every week.

The final standings saw Danielson with 10 points, Kingston with nine, Andrade El Idolo with nine, Claudio Castagnoli with seven, Brody King with six, and Daniel Garcia with three in the Blue League while Moxley had 12, Swerve Strickland and Jay White also had 12, Rush with six points, Mark Briscoe with three points, and Jay Lethal was the only one with zero points.

