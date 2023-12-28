MJF loses the Ring of Honor tag team titles

As seen during the last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF lost the Ring of Honor tag team titles to The Devil’s Henchmen. MJF’s partner Samoa Joe had seemingly been attacked backstage but MJF insisted on defending the titles by himself. After a third masked man attacked MJF with a pipe while the referee was distracted, one of the masked men pinned MJF with his feet on the ropes.

After the match, Joe made the save but then hit MJF with a steel chair from behind. Joe yelled “I did this to you” and laid out MJF with a muscle buster.

