Mariah May set to make her in ring AEW debut

Mariah May announces she’ll be making AEW her in ring debut Next Week on Dynamite.

Mariah May is with Renee Paquette to announce when her debut match is going to take place! Watch #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayX | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/aRJt5FI5xc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023

Riho is looking to get a little bit of revenge against Mariah May after her brutal attack last week! Watch #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayX | Riho | "Timeless" Toni Storm pic.twitter.com/DAEykEy1XH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

