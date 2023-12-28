Grayson Waller and Michigan State Senator Dayna Polehanki go at it on X

Dec 28, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Michigan State Senator Dayna Polehanki attended her first WWE live event yesterday when WWE came into town for the Holiday Tour non-televised show and then got into an altercation with Grayson Waller on X!

Polehanki posted a selfie from the show writing that Grayson Waller already insulted Detroit, calling him a “jabroni.”

Waller responded in typical fashion, telling the Senator that as a reminder, “Detroit is an absolute hole” and the “legit armpit of America.”

The Senator responded back reminding him that he got his ass kicked in the “armpit of America” by a “long-haired short guy in a onesie.”

Waller wrestled Butch on the show and lost.

 

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jennifer Thomas

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal