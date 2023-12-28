Collision rating for 12/23/2023

Collision this past Saturday on TNT did 489,000 viewers, up 32,000 viewers from the prior week and their best number since October 21. The show had a 0.16 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from the previous show and placed #9 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

