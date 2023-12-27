WWE’s MSG house show was a sellout

On December 26th, WWE held a “Holiday Tour” live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. According to Twitter/X account @WrestleTix, 15,569 tickets had been distributed for the event as of Tuesday afternoon and more sections were added with a “full view of ring & no view of entrance ramp” disclaimer.

After the event, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following…

“Fightful Select reports that Internal WWE live events reports claim that WWE’s live event in Madison Square Garden was sold out. The event was said to be the highest grossing domestic non-televised event of all-time for WWE.”

CM Punk made his in-ring return to WWE at the event.

