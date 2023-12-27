WWE Holiday Tour / Detroit, Mi / Wed Dec 27, 2023
Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa
Butch defeats Grayson Waller
The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (with Bobby Lashley) defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro
AJ Styles and The OC: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky vs Shotzi is declared No Contest due to interference from Bayley
Shotzi and Bianca Belair defeat Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky
Main Event: Street Fight: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso
Thanks to @MSCGAMING4 and @JV_Sports_Talk in Attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM