WWE Holiday Tour / Detroit, Mi / Wed Dec 27, 2023

Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa

Butch defeats Grayson Waller

The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (with Bobby Lashley) defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro

AJ Styles and The OC: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky vs Shotzi is declared No Contest due to interference from Bayley

Shotzi and Bianca Belair defeat Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky

Main Event: Street Fight: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso

Thanks to @MSCGAMING4 and @JV_Sports_Talk in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

