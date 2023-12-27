WWE Holiday Tour / Boston, Ma / Wed Dec 27, 2023

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston is met in the ring by DJ and music producer Steve Aoki. Ludwig Kaiser interrupts, and a match is made. Kingston defeats Kaiser. After the match, Kaiser is CAKED by Kingston and Aoki

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeat Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed

Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes defeats Dominick Mysterio

OMOS (with MVP) defeats R Truth

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre

Thanks to @RevenantWN in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

