WWE Holiday Tour / Boston, Ma / Wed Dec 27, 2023
Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark
Kofi Kingston is met in the ring by DJ and music producer Steve Aoki. Ludwig Kaiser interrupts, and a match is made. Kingston defeats Kaiser. After the match, Kaiser is CAKED by Kingston and Aoki
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeat Sami Zayn and Jey Uso
Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed
Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes defeats Dominick Mysterio
OMOS (with MVP) defeats R Truth
WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile
Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre
