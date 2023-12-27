The Best and Worst of WWE in 2023

The year 2023 in WWE has been a mix of highs and lows across its programming and events. WWE’s 2023 highlights include several notable pay-per-view (PPV) events. What are your thoughts on WWE 2023 programming, events, and talents? Let’s review the year for the highs and lows.

Wrestle Mania 39 Praised as an Exceptional Show

Wrestle Mania 29 Saturday was a significant highlight of the WWE in 2023. The event featured gripping matches and unforgettable moments. For example, the family rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio captured the audience’s attention. Rey’s victory, with an assist by Bad Bunny, added to the bout’s emotions and drama.

Besides that, the match between Logan Paul and Seth "Freakin" Rollins was another highlight of Wrestle Mania 39 Saturday.

Royal Rumble 2023 Made a Huge Improvement in 2023

There were several notable improvements in the Royal Rumble event in 2023. For example, the show, held in San Antonio, Texas, garnered significant attention and set a new attendance record. 2023’s event attracted an audience of 51 338, making it the highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble in WWE history.

The event featured three battles in addition to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. The most memorable moments from the Royal Rumble 2023 include high-profile championship matches between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship and Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss in the Raw Women’s Championship.

Other highlights include the return of Pat MacAfee, Cody Rhodes, and Nia Jax during the Royal Rumble matches. Also, the post-WWE title match beatdown showcased exceptional storytelling.



Notable Talents

There were some notable talents in WWE 2023 that made the events more fascinating to watch. For example, Tiffany Stratton has quickly developed into one of WWE’s biggest developmental success stories. She clinched the NXT Women’s Championship. Also, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio’s performances have been noteworthy and contributed to WWE’s entertainment. Other talents that impressed in 2023 include Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

There Were Lowlights, Too

The lowlights of WWE in 2023 include the underwhelming Crown Jewel 2023. The event was considered the worst PPV of the year, and there were no standout moments apart from a few fairly good matches. WWE fans described the matches as basic, following a common formula. As a result, the crowds were not immersed in the events as the matches had very little stakes.

Furthermore, some of the Royal Rumble 2023 elements were criticized. For example, the match between Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair was described as dreadful.

