Seth Rollins closes MSG show with a tribute to Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins closed the Madison Square Garden show last night with a tribute to Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt.

After beating Drew McIntyre and retaining the WWE World Heavyweight title, Rollins got on the microphone to address the fans.

“Today is the 26th of December, a few years back, my good friend, our good friend, Brodie Lee passed away. I miss him,” he said. “And a few months ago we lost Windham Rotunda as well.”

Rollins then said that earlier in the night when the lights went down, he saw some fireflies in the crowd.

“So look, here’s the deal, they’re kicking me out of here we got a curfew but I’m not leaving this building until you guys light this place up with those fireflies and you sing my damn song so loud Brodie and Windham can hear you,” Rollins said.

And after a countdown, the fireflies went up, the house lights went down, and MSG sang Rollins’ song just as requested.

“I love you forever, get home safe everybody,” Rollins continued before he left the ring.

Seth Rollins tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/WUimPr8R5s — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 27, 2023

